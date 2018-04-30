Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault during his retrial but has yet to receive his sentence. The 80-year-old, who is reportedly suffering from several health issues and could face a maximum of 10 years in prison for each count, may receive special treatment should he be sentenced to prison.

Cosby was found guilty of molesting and drugging Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004, according to TMZ. “The Cosby Show” actor, who was released on $1 million bail, may serve jail time, but that doesn’t mean he will be treated like just another inmate.

Cosby, who is legally blind, could get special treatment due to his health issues and disability, the outlet reports. The star would serve time in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and may be offered a variety of services provided to inmates with special needs.

Due to his old age, Cosby could be assigned to one or more of the Department of Corrections’ 500 trained peer support specialists, who would help the star adjust to prison life and serve as a guide to the first-time inmate.

Photo: Corey Perrine-Pool/Getty Images

Cosby may also receive an escort who would stay by his side as he carries out his daily routine. However, depending on the severity of his health issues, the comedian could be assigned to a special cell where his daily necessities are brought to him.

If sentenced, the Department of Corrections must also take into account that aside from being an inmate, Cosby is also a celebrity and additional security measures may need to be taken to ensure his safety.

The Friday decision in Cosby’s retrial comes after his initial trial in June 2017, which resulted in a mistrial because of two not guilty holdouts by the jury. At the time, the jurors deliberated for more than 52 hours but told the judge they were “hopelessly deadlocked.”

Cosby reportedly paid Constand nearly $3.4 million in a 2006 civil settlement. The amount was revealed during the retrial, where the star’s attorneys alleged Constand was after money. However, five other women were in the courtroom and claimed the comedian sexually assaulted them as well.

Following the guilty verdict at the retrial, Cosby was ordered to remain in his home until a sentence is handed down.

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images