Blac Chyna is not done with her self-declared legal war against the Kardashian family. She is now accusing Kris Jenner and her kids of threatening E! just so her show “Rob & Chyna” would get canceled.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the video vixen claims Kim Kardashian and her family left E! no other choice but to cancel her show. Chyna believes that the Kardashians threatened to leave E! if “Rob & Chyna” were to get another season.

Chyna also insists that it doesn’t make sense for her show with Rob Kardashian to get canceled since it did better than “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Her proof: some scenes for the second season were already shot right before the network pulled the plug on it.

Rob’s ex has this conspiracy theory that the Kardashian family threatened E! executives during their “key meeting” in January 2017. She further alleges that the Kardashians painted her to be the bad guy by falsely claiming that she was physically abusing her baby daddy during their relationship.

Chyna is now asking for a trail of paperwork so she could prove her accusations against the Kardashians. Kris and her daughters have yet to respond to the new accusations being thrown at them, but they previously maintained that “Rob & Chyna” got canceled due to low ratings and because filming became very impossible after Chyna got a restraining order against Rob.

Earlier this month, Chyna also filed court documents claiming Kylie Jenner and her family owes her money because E! paid them the money that was supposed to be for her show’s second season. She insisted that whatever money Kylie and the Kardashians got out of “Life of Kylie” were illegally obtained, as first reported by The Blast.

Chyna’s filings are part of the larger suit she filed against the Kardashians last October, arguing that she suffered “significant damages” after her ex leaked her three naked photos online and accused her of infidelity and substance abuse. In the main suit, Chyna claims the nude scandal as well as the influence of the Kardashians drove E! to ax her reality show, as per People.

Photo: Getty Images/John Sciulli