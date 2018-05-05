As far as Blac Chyna is concerned, she is owed money by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Her legal battle with ex, Rob Kardashian, is still ongoing. In court documents filed in Los Angeles last April 30, Chyna is affirming her complaint against the Kardashian-Jenner family by stating that “Life of Kylie,” an eight-episode E! docu-series that premiered in August 2017, was the reason that her own show lost money.

Chyna claimed that “Life of Kylie” took up the space left on E!’s network schedule after they said no to a second season of “Rob & Chyna,” according to The Blast.

“The money paid to Defendants for their services on ‘Life of Kylie’ was acquired through the unlawful means of intentionally interfering with her contract for a second season of ‘Rob & Chyna,’” the court document read.

This is just part of the bigger case that Chyna has earlier slapped against Rob, his mom Kris and his sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie as she accused them of sabotaging her show.

Things have been going south between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner clan after she broke up with Rob. One of their biggest beef is the custody of Rob and Chyna’s daughter, Dream.

When Chyna had a public meltdown at Six Flags Magic Mountain last April, the Kardashians expressed concern over the model’s ability to care for her children.

Chyna, who is also the mother of Tyga’s 5-year-old son King Cairo, was filmed getting into a heated argument with someone at the park on Easter Sunday.

The model, who was wearing a skin-tight bodysuit, was seen removing her jacket before grabbing the stroller shaped like a mini car. Both Dream and King Cairo were not spotted in the video.

The Kardashians were reportedly concerned over the wellbeing of baby Dream, since they believe Rob’s ex-fiancée might eventually harm her. “She is just drama all the time,” a source told People about Chyna, who welcomed 17-month-old Dream with Rob in November 2016. “The family’s just relieved Rob isn’t involved with her anymore.”

The source added that the Kardashians’ “biggest concern is that Dream is safe.” Photo: Getty Images/Paras Griffin