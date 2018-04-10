Blac Chyna is willing to fight ex Rob Kardashian just so her custody of daughter Dream won’t be compromised. She has also insisted that her berserk behavior at Six Flags was simply out of her strong desire to protect her kids.

Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, spoke to TMZ on Monday and revealed that his client is ready to fight the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star to keep their custody agreement. Mosley disclosed that any attempt that Kardashian will do to change the agreement will be countered “by any means necessary.”

The video vixen also doesn’t fear for a change in their existing custody agreement because what she did during the viral Six Flags incident was something a mother could do to protect her kids. She maintained that the stroller swinging was solely a gesture she did to protect Dream and King Cairo, her son with hip hop artist Tyga.

There have been reports claiming Kardashian is planning to drag Chyna to family court just so he could secure a new custody agreement that would favor his side. He is reportedly using the controversial incident against his ex. Insiders also claim Kardashian isn’t pleased with Chyna bringing new men into her home even when Dream is around.

On Easter Sunday, Chyna made headlines after she was filmed engaging in a heated confrontation with another woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita. The Lashed mogul reportedly got mad at the woman after she tried touching baby Dream. Out of anger, Chyna wielded Dream’s stroller like a weapon, according to Daily Mail.

A Six Flags representative confirmed the incident in a statement and also revealed that the parties involved in the fight were asked to leave the park. “Last evening, a verbal and physical altercation broke out among two visiting groups. Our security department responded immediately and both groups were escorted out of the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” the representative said.

After news broke about Chyna’s altercation, Kardashian’s family got very concerned for Dream. A source told People early last week that while the reality TV family are relieved that Kardashian is no longer involved with Chyna, they couldn’t help but be concerned for baby Dream’s safety.

Photo: Getty Images/Paras Griffin