After more than a month of dating, Blac Chyna is reportedly pregnant by her boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay. The “Rob & Chyna” star first confirmed her romance with the upcoming rapper on March 1 after the two were spotted out on a date at Pinz Bowling Alley in Los Angeles.

Since then, the two seemed to have remained inseparable and sources are alleging Chyna is carrying her third child, according to Page Six. Chyna is already a mom to son King Cairo, who she shares with Tyga, and daughter, Dream, who she shares with Rob Kardashian.

While Chyna has yet to flash her rumored baby bump, check out these facts about the model’s boyfriend and their blossoming relationship.

1. Chyna Has A History Of Messy Break-Ups.

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images After splitting with Tyga, who began dating Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, Chyna moved on to the Arthur George sock designer. However, their relationship ended in a legal battle. Chyna filed a restraining order against Kardashian in July 2017 after he released revenge porn photos of the 29-year-old online. Chyna then briefly dated up-and-coming artist Mechie. However, after the two split, an alleged sex tape was leaked online.

2. Jay Is Open To Having A Child.

During an interview with No Jumper, the artist said that he doesn’t wear condoms. Jay explained that he would never be intimate with a girl he didn’t want to get pregnant. The star went on to reveal if he got Chyna pregnant, he would happily welcome a new baby into his life.

3. Jay Has Famous Friends.

Along with being close to Danielle Bregoli, known for her catchphrase “Cash me outside,” Jay’s Instagram account features him in photos with Chris Brown, NBA star Andre Drummond, P. Diddy’s son Christian Combs, Kodak Black, Sage The Gemini and more.

4. The Couple Flaunts Their Relationship On Social Media.

While Jay has several photos of Chyna on his Instagram account, the Lashed Bar owner has less than a handful of photos of her beau posted to her page. However, he is often featured on her Instagram Story and Snapchat.

5. Chyna’s Pregnancy Has Not Been Confirmed.

Page Six reached out to Chyna’s rep to inquire about the rumored pregnancy. However, the spokesperson could not address the matter. “No clue... I only handle appearances and don’t ever comment about my client’s personal lives,” the rep replied in an email.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images