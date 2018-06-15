Blac Chyna is not giving up her legal war against the Kardashian-Jenner family. She recently filed court documents that are once again targeting Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday, a copy of the latest documents filed by the video vixen was obtained by TMZ. The documents claim the Lip Kit mogul is giving Chyna a hard time because she’s not cooperating in the case.

Chyna alleges that Jenner continues to refuse getting deposed, so that her camp could get evidence to prove that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars were really the reason why E! dropped the second season of her show, “Rob & Chyna.”

The trial is scheduled to happen on Oct. 17, but Jenner seems to be stonewalling Chyna’s preparations for it. The mother of two is particularly not pleased with how Kylie’s team failed to make her available for the deposition. She’s also not happy that Kylie’s team hasn’t produced the document she and her legal team were asking for.

Since Chyna is determined to move forward with her case, she is now asking the judge to force Jenner into doing what is being asked of her.

This wasn’t the first time that Chyna targeted the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner. In previous court documents, she claimed that Travis Scott’s girlfriend owes her money because E! allegedly spent the funds for the supposed sophomore run of her series on Jenner’s show, “Life of Kylie.”

Jenner responded to the accusation via The Blast, saying that she does not owe Chyna anything because the latter’s claim that the money for her show went to her did not make sense. Moreover, Jenner pointed out that Chyna has already acknowledged that there was no contract for the second season of “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna’s filings are part of her larger suit against the Kardashian-Jenner family that is seeking for justice because she suffered “significant damages” when ex Rob Kardashian leaked her nude photos online and accused her of substance abuse and infidelity. In her main lawsuit, Chyna insists that the nude scandal and Rob’s family were the reasons why E! axed her reality show with her ex-boyfriend.

Photo: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea