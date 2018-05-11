Blac Chyna seems to be losing her case. The judge handling her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly siding with the famous reality TV family and not her.

On Thursday, court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the judge on Chyna’s case is considering tossing it. The judge reportedly thinks E! had ever right to cancel the video vixen’s “Rob & Chyna” series because of certain clauses in the contract Chyna and Kris Jenner’s only son signed when they did it.

Chyna’s lawsuit is blaming Rob Kardashian’s family for the cancellation of their show. She argued that the network had already exercised the option for a sophomore season when it announced it. She also pointed out that E! had already started filming scenes prior the cancellation.

Dream Kardashian’s mother is demanding for Kylie Jenner to turn over profits from her show “Life of Kylie,” which replaced “Rob & Chyna” on E!’s network schedule. However, the judge doesn’t seem to agree with Chyna’s logic and could be asking for something in writing that could prove her claims against Jenner and the network.

Jenner has already responded to Chyna’s suit. The lip kit mogul feels Chyna’s allegation of being paid for her canceled show is pure nonsense. Jenner also pointed out that in Chyna’s original complaint, she acknowledged that E! didn’t have a contract for her show’s second season. Moreover, Jenner argued that Chyna failed to name E! as the defendant so the network does not have liability over the money she’s after, as per The Blast.

Though Chyna’s lawsuit against Jenner will possibly be tossed, she still has other complaints that she could pursue in court. For example, she still has her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She also has complaints against the Kardashian matriarch and sisters Kim and Khloe.

Meanwhile, Chyna is also battling with her ex and his family over the custody of baby Dream. Following the Six Flags incident, Rob and his family are reportedly worried for the one-year-old and are concerned over Chyna’s ability to take care of her kids. She has a five-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga.

Photo: Getty Images/Bennett Raglin