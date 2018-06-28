A Texas woman claims she received a bill with a racial slur printed on it while dining at a resort in Mexico this week.

Tiffani Janelle, a Houston chef, was with a group celebrating her friend’s birthday at Be Tulum Resort Hotel and Spa in Talum, Mexico, when the table reportedly received a bill with the n-word printed on it. The 35-year-old chef, in a Facebook post on Monday, said she was shocked and had never before had anyone use that word toward her.

"Personally for me, this was my first vacation since 2012. It was ruined. Because mentally, I had to return to how black people are treated in the US. I wish I could begin to explain that as much as I have struggled with the struggle, no one has actually CALLED ME A [racial slur], to my face, until Monday," Janelle captioned the post, including a picture of the bill.

According to her post, Janelle and her friends had finished lunch when the waitress asked for an explanation for splitting the bill. The waitress then returned to the table with the receipt with the slur allegedly printed on it. The racial slur was reportedly included under their table description on the receipt.

You can view a copy of the receipt here.

"I think being in a country where in this country, in America where they're considered minorities as well, it was just kind of a flabbergasting experience," she told KTRK. "We're just like, 'No, you need to understand why this is so bad. This is like the worst."

Janelle and her friends, roiled by what happened, decided to speak to the restaurant manager who explained that the waitress had made a mistake.

"We were the only black people present," she told the news outlet. "It wasn't an accident. It was not a mistake. It was most intentional."

After the incident, Janelle and her friends left the resort. A representative from the resort told KTRK that the waitress responsible for the racial slur had been working at the restaurant for three weeks and that it had terminated the employee as punishment. The resort reportedly refunded Janelle and her friends for their entire stay.

Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui