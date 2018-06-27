Filming for Season 2 of CW’s “Black Lightning” has officially begun.

Series stars Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce), China Anne McClain (Jennifer Pierce), Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce), and Christine Adams (Lynn Stewart) all took to social media on Tuesday to let their fans know that they’re already back at work on the set of the superhero drama.

The actors shared similar photos on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, which show the onscreen family dressed as their characters on the show. Executive producer Salim Akil, who also wrote and directed some of the show’s episodes last season, is also seen in the pictures. Click here and here to see more of the photos.

Plot details about Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but TVLine recently revealed that the show is casting a number of new roles, including a potentially sociopathic scientist named Dr. Jace, a new love interest for Anissa, and a new principal for Garfield High.

Cress Williams also said that the tone of Season 2 won’t be too different from that of the freshman run. “I think we’re gonna get darker,” Williams said (via We Got This Covered) at Motor City Comic Con last May. “I really want to see it continue to be dark, tackling real issues, and through [my character’s] daughters (Anissa and Jennifer) … because they’re very different human beings, how they view their powers. I want to show the light side of having powers, but also the dark side of having powers.”

In an interview with Fandom Wire last April, Williams also assured the viewers that Season 2 will “get into more about Jennifer’s character and watch her come into her own and her powers. “I think [it’s going to be a little more difficult,” the “Hart of Dixie” alum said. “It’s not going to be the same as Season 1 where Anissa just embraced [her powers] and was ready to fight crime. I think It’s going to be a little bit more of a struggle, and from what I’m told we’re just going to go harder. It’s harder hitting and a little bit darker and um, kind of more moving in the direction of what we already started.”

“Black Lightning” Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.