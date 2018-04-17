In Season 1, episode 9 of “Black Lightning,” Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) memorably name-dropped DC characters Vixen and Supergirl. Since both superheroes are part of CW’s Arrowverse, a lot of fans quickly assumed that “Black Lightning” inhabits the same universe with “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” While that would be exciting for some, “Black Lightning” showrunner Salim Akil recently said that it isn’t really the case.

“We are in our own world,” Akil told Entertainment Weekly of the Cress Williams-led series. “We’re not in the Arrowverse. We’re not in the ‘Supergirl’ universe. We’re in the ‘Black Lightning’ universe.”

In fact, Akil said that the Vixen (played by Megalyn Echikunwoke on “Arrow” and Maisie Richardson-Sellers on “Legends of Tomorrow”) and Supergirl (played by Melissa Benoist) references on “Black Lightning” were made just for fun. “We mentioned those other characters just to have fun,” said Akil. “I thought it was just fun to tease the fans and have fun with the fans. We’re always trying to have a conversation with the fans and we’re also trying to have fun with them, so that was part of that.”

Speaking with FANDOM at WonderCon last month, Akil said that they currently have no plans for the show to join the Arrowverse. “We are creating our own universe,” he said. “There is no Earth-1, there is no Earth-23 for us. It’s Freeland right now.”

When asked how Lynn and Jennifer know about Supergirl and Vixen even if the show isn’t part of the Arrowverse, Akil said, “We slipped that in because you could take it like they know that they exist, or you can take it like they’ve been reading the comics.”

While “Black Lightning” isn’t part of the Arrowverse at this time, this could definitely change in the future. “If there’s ever a crossover, Supergirl will come to Freeland, or Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) will come to Freeland,” Akil told Entertainment Weekly.

“Black Lightning” writer Lamont Magee also had an idea for a potential crossover down the road. “Right now we’re off in our own universe doing the Pierce family story,” Magee said (via FANDOM). But if he could bring one family over onto “Black Lighting,” that would be the West family from “The Flash.” “I would have Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) come over. You have Jefferson and Joe, Iris and Anissa, Wally and Jen. You would get to see how they would relate and that would be amazing.”

“Black Lightning” Season 1 finale, titled “Shadow of Death: The Book of War,” airs tonight, April 17, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.