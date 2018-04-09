Tobias resurfaces in this week’s episode of “Black Lightning.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 12 of the CW series, Tobias (Marvin “Krondon” James III) returns to Freeland to capture Black Lightning (Cress Williams) with the help of an unexpected source.

In the trailer for the episode, Tobias and his crew show up at Garfield High School, causing panic among students. Black Lighting and Tobias come face to face in one of the hallways. But before Black Lightning can make his first move, Tobias tells the vigilante to “fight him like a man.”

As Black Lightning and Tobias go head to head, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) provide surprising aid to their dad, Jefferson. As seen in the promo clip, Anissa, aka Thunder, corners Tobias’ henchwoman, Syonide (Charlbi Dean), inside a classroom. In an attempt to run away, Syonide holds Thunder at gunpoint. But when Thunder unleashes a stomp-induced shockwave, Syonide loses her balance and falls to the ground.

Photo: The CW

Tobias and Syonide were last seen in Season 1, episode 7, in which Black Lightning stormed a club owned by the head of The 100 gang. The crime-fighting vigilante was able to take out most of Tobias’ minions, but much to the former’s frustration, the latter managed to get away. Black Lightning, however, accidentally deflected bullets into Tobias’ sister Tori (Edwina Findley), who ended up as the battle’s main casualty.

During a press event last month, Cress Williams said that Tori’s death will make Tobias even more hell-bent on taking Black Lightning down. “It evens the playing field. Because we see that, for Jefferson, his desire to take Tobias down is personal. I mean, it is about the community, but it’s also rooted in personal. He killed my father,” he explained. “And so now, with Tobias, he has something personal, because, in his mind, I killed his sister. So it raises it up for him to be a personal vendetta as well.”

Also in the trailer for the next episode, Martin Proctor (Gregg Henry) orders Garfield High School vice principal Kara (Skye P. Marshall) to locate Black Lightning. “I need you to find Black Lightning dead or alive,” Martin furiously says in the clip.

And as seen in a promo photo for the episode, Lala (William Catlett) also reunites with Tobias, the man who killed him before being mysteriously resurrected from the dead.

“Black Lightning” Season 1, episode 12, titled “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain,” airs on Tuesday, April 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW. Watch the trailer for the episode below: