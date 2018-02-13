Jefferson and Lynn learn that Jennifer was involved in a fight in a sneak peek from Season 1, episode 5 of CW’s “Black Lightning.”

In the minute-long clip, Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Lynn (Christine Adams) scold their youngest daughter, Jennifer (China Anne McClain), after a girl of her age came to their house and revealed that Jennifer broke her wrist during a fight.

“What the hell were you thinking?” Jefferson asks.

When Jennifer says that it wasn’t her fault, Lynn angrily tells her that “it doesn’t matter whose fault it was” because someone got hurt.

“How would you expect us to feel when someone shows up to tell us you were involved in a fight that we didn’t know about?” asks Jefferson.

To defend her decision to engage in a fight, Jennifer reveals that there were actually two girls who went after her.

“Two girls? [And] you weren’t hurt at all?” a smiling Jefferson asks.

“You taught us how to defend ourselves,” Jennifer explains of how she handled the situation, before adding that she “barely touched them.”

When Jennifer asks why she’s getting in trouble for defending myself, Lynn points out that she’s grounded for lying. When Jennifer reasons that she didn’t lie because she just didn’t tell them about the fight, a fuming Lynn tells her, “You need to figure out how to resolve conflict without fighting or losing your temper … because believe it or not, not everyone solves their problems with their fists.”

The trailer for the hour reveals that Jennifer gets into a fight at a skating rink with a fellow female teenager who appears to have provoked her. “I’ve been waiting to knock you out since the sixth grade,” the young lady tells Jennifer, who quickly proves that she isn’t someone to be messed with. When the young lady tries to punch Jennifer in the face, the latter catches the former’s arm, trips her with her feet, and breaks her wrist.

Also in the hour, according to the synopsis for the installment, an unexpected phone call unearths the long-buried need for Jefferson to investigate the murder of his father. And Annisa (Nafessa Williams) wrestles with the fact that her actions have dire consequences.

“Black Lightning” Season 1, episode 5, titled “Aches and Pains,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.