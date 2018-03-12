Jefferson and Anissa team up in the next episode of “Black Lightning.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the CW series, Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) work together to clear Black Lightning’s name.

In last week’s Season 1, episode 7, Lady Eve (Jill Scott) was killed by Tobias’ (Marvin “Krondon” James III) men using high-tech guns that mimicked Black Lightning’s powers in order to frame the vigilante for the murder. Since the public had no idea that the funeral parlor owner was the head of Freeland’s underground criminal organization The 100, her death makes it look like the once-beloved Black Lightning went rogue and started to kill innocent people.

“He’s gonna be a fugitive for a while,” Williams said (via The Hollywood Reporter) of Black Lightning after Tobias’ men framed him for Lady Eve’s murder. “I think we’ve seen already, at least in this season, he’s bold being Black Lightning. He walks down the middle of the street and is not really hiding. Now we’re gonna see him have to do things a different way because of his fugitive status.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Jennifer (China Anne McClaine) begins interning for Lynn (Christine Adams). And Gambi (James) finds himself in a precarious situation.

Last episode, it was revealed that Gambi had actually been working with Lady Eve for years. Gambi told Lady Eve that they needed to clip Tobias’ wings as soon as possible to protect him from getting caught by the police or by Black Lightning. But because Lady Eve considered Tobias as a huge asset, she told Gambi to let him be, and just carry out a hit on his right-hand man Joey Toledo (Eric Mendenhall) in a bid to send him the message: stay in line or you’re next.

In the trailer for the next episode, Gambi admits to Jefferson that he has kept secrets from him. But will the tailor reveal his connection to Lady Eve and The 100?

The trailer also teases what’s next for Lala (William Catlett), who was killed by Tobias back in Season 1, episode 2 and was resurrected at the end of last episode. “I can just say that Lala has a great journey that keeps you guessing,” Williams said (via Entertainment Weekly) when asked what viewers can expect from the resurrected character. “The last thing we saw was him seemingly being choked out, so it’s going to keep everyone guessing and hopefully keep generating conversations where people have theories. … We don’t give it to you right away, the answers.”

“Black Lightning” Season 1, episode 8, titled “The Book of Revelations,” airs Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.