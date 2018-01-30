“Black Lightning” star Marvin “Krondon” Jones III revealed what kind of relationship Tobias Whale and Lady Eve have.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krondon said that Lady Eve (Jill Scott) is somewhat motherly to his character, Tobias. “She is, for now, the only woman that has a closeness with Tobias,” Jones said of Lady Eve, who is set to make her first appearance in this week’s Season 1, episode 3. “Tobias Whale has an affinity and such a respect level for women. Lady Eve being a woman of power on the side of the underworld, he gives her and allows her a playing field of authority [over him]. But he deals with his own issues with that, if you continue to watch.”

As previously reported, Lady Eve is a consummate professional who serves as a bridge between Tobias and a secret group of corrupt leaders in Freeland. Though she presents herself as the owner of a funeral parlor, she quickly becomes an adversary to Black Lightning (Cress Williams).

In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krondon also teased his character’s journey this season. “Throughout this first season of ‘Black Lightning,’ you’re going to be exposed to the human side of Tobias Whale as well as the sociopath that he is,” Jones said.

While viewers have yet to see this duality in Tobias, Krondon told Black Girl Nerds that it will eventually reveal itself. “It goes back to his need to be respected and therefore he is going to have to do something respectable,” the actor said of the leader of The 100.

“I think that the similarities between Tobias Whale and Jefferson Pierce are: the need to be loved and the need to be accepted,” Krondon continued. “I think Jefferson wants to be accepted as Black Lightning by his wife (Christine Adams), his family, and his kids. He also wants to be accepted by Inspector Henderson (Damon Gupton) and the people in the community. I think he wants to be loved and he wants to be accepted as a hero and as the saving grace. Then you have Tobias Whale, who wants to be loved and respected in the community. He might be a little more self-serving and he might have a lot of manipulation to his reasoning. Ultimately, it’s of lack of love and it’s a lack of acceptance that’s happening in Tobias’s life and that he’s acting in ways and behaving in ways and setting up a world that’s going to give him that love, by any means necessary.”

“Black Lightning” Season 1, episode 3, titled “Lawanda: The Book of Burial,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.