Jefferson’s desire to seek justice for his father’s death is reawakened in the next episode of “Black Lightning.”

The synopsis for Season 1, episode 5 of the CW series reveals that an unexpected phone call unearths the long-buried need for Jefferson (Cress Williams) to investigate the murder of his father.

While it’s unclear where the phone call comes from, the official character description for Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” James III) — released last August — revealed that Jefferson’s father, Alvin Pierce, was killed by Tobias.

Before becoming the head of The 100, Tobias was a politician who was rising up the ranks of local government through illegal means. His political career, however, came to an end when Alvin stepped up and exposed his corrupt activities to the public. Furious about what Alvin did, Tobias murdered him and was driven underground into exile. There, he found a place to rebuild and became the violent and methodical leader of The 100.

Photo: The CW

Elsewhere in the upcoming episode, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) learns the importance of controlling her temper in all situations. In the trailer for the hour, Jennifer gets into a fight at a skating rink with a fellow female teenager who appears to have provoked her.

“I’ve been waiting to knock you out since the sixth grade,” a young lady tells Jennifer, who quickly proves that she isn’t someone to be messed with. When the young lady tries to punch Jennifer in the face, the latter catches the former’s arm, trips her with her feet, and breaks her wrist.

After the incident, the young lady comes to Jefferson and Lynn (Christine Adams) to complain about Jennifer’s behavior. But instead of getting mad at what Jennifer did, Jefferson seemingly looks proud of how her daughter handled the situation.

Also in the episode, Annisa (Nafessa Williams) wrestles with the fact that her actions have dire consequences. In the last episode, Anissa used his superhuman strength on two guys who were selling Green Light on the streets. While she easily managed to take both men down, Anissa panicked when she thought that she had killed one of the men.

“Black Lightning” Season 1, episode 5, titled “Aches and Pains,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.