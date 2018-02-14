At the end of Season 1, episode 3 of CW’s “Black Lightning,” Gambi (James Remar) spotted Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and his henchwoman Syonide (Charlbi Dean) at the peace march led by Reverend Holt (Clifton Powell). But instead of telling Jefferson (Cress Williams) about what he found out, Gambi decided to hide that information by erasing the footage of The 100 gang leader at the scene. The tailor’s decision has led some fans to speculate that he’s secretly working for Tobias. While Jones won’t confirm nor deny that theory, the actor implied that Gambi and Tobias have a history together.

“As the story develops, [Gambi’s] character is the most complex,” Jones told TV Guide when asked about the connection between Gambi and Tobias. “His backstory is deep and it has a lot of layers to it. Very unpredictable.”

Unfortunately, fans have to wait a few more episodes to find out what Gambi’s secret is. Remar teased to TV Guide that his character’s game-changing and “long-hidden secret” won’t be revealed until episode 8.

While Gambi seems to be betraying Jefferson for not telling him about Tobias, Remar previously told Comic Book Resources that his character remains on Jefferson’s side. When asked about Gambi and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) relationship, Remar said, “She never shuts me out. We have a mutual respect and affection for one another, and we both have Jefferson’s interests at heart. So neither one of us is going anywhere. It does turn out in some future episodes that I actually have to look out for her, and I don’t shirk that responsibility. So it develops. We’re on the same team. We may have different views on how the game should be played, but we’re on the same team.”

Although Gambi’s secret makes him a shady character, Remar said that the mystery surrounding Gambi makes him more satisfying to play. “The character has got challenges internally that make it challenging for me as an actor,” Remar said of Gambi. “He’s got a backstory. He’s got secrets. He’s got a very rich emotional life. He’s torn. When you get to play characters that have got a lot going on, that’s what the doctor ordered. That’s the recipe for a satisfying, meaty role as an actor. It allows me to not be too complacent. I’m challenged by this part. I have to step up and bring my A game.”

“Black Lightning” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.