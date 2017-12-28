“Black Mirror” Season 4 is almost here. After more than a year on hiatus, the anthology series will finally return to Netflix Friday, but you might need some caffeine if you want to be first to watch the premiere.

When “Black Mirror” Season 4 releases on Friday, Dec. 29, it will be 3 a.m. on the east coast. West coast viewers have a slightly easier release time, 12 a.m. PST.

Of course, fans will need a Netflix account to watch the series. “Black Mirror” fans who haven’t yet signed up can go to Netflix’s website and choose their preferred plan. While new users get a 30-day trial for free, which is more than enough time to watch all six episodes, returning users will have to pay at least $7.99 a month. Season 4 can be watch via the Netflix website or app.

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed trailers for each of the six standalone episodes. Season 4 will kick off with “USS Callister,” an episode inspired by “Star Trek.” “How I Met Your Mother” star Cristin Milioti will play a new crew member, and “True Detective” alum Jesse Plemons will play Capt. John Daly, who might not be as jovial as he seems.

Photo: Netflix

Milioti is actually the first of six female protagonists. The entire fourth season of “Black Mirror” features women in the leading roles. However, that wasn’t necessarily planned, according to executive producer Annabel Jones.

“Charlie [Brooker, the show’s creator] and I don’t tend to think about the stories that way. Sometimes, it just comes out,” Jones explained to the Hollywood Reporter. “But it’s great — great! — that they’re all strong female protagonists. I think what’s lovely about the show is that it’s not a strident statement. It’s more: Why not? We don’t even think about it from a gender perspective and I hope that’s progress. It’s more that we explore the best story and the best way to tell it.”

Originally, Season 4, episode 3 featured a man in the leading role. However, “Bloodline” actress Andrea Riseborough was auditioning for a supporting role in the episode, titled “Crocodile,” and she asked if the protagonist could be a mother instead of a father. The producers found that twist much more interesting.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s most successful episode of “Black Mirror” so far was also female-fronted. “San Junipero,” which featured last season’s only happy ending, focused on Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis’ characters falling in love in 1987. The episode won Primetime Emmys for outstanding television movie and outstanding writing for a limited series.

Fans will have to tune in to “Black Mirror” Season 4 when it releases on Friday to see if any of the new episodes live up to “San Junipero.”