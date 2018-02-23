BlackBerry is rolling out new versions of its Hub, Calendar and Productivity Tab apps. The latest updates add new features and enhance the user experience of the Canadian firm’s dedicated apps.

Hub

According to CrackBerry, the BlackBerry Hub app’s user interface has a new look with the latest update. The redesign is something that makes all Hub+ apps look and feel more consistent in terms of placement of functioning elements, such as the icons, menus and tabs. In effect, it’s now easier for users to access all of the Hub+ apps.

BlackBerry has also added a new option that enables users to select fonts in emails. This makes it possible for users to match the font they see on their mobile to the one they see on their desktop. Moreover, the option allows users to select the font type, size and color for each email account. Plus, the customization feature enables users to quickly identify when an email is a new email, a response or a forwarded message.

The updated Hub also enhances S/MIME management. Users can now specify which hash algorithm to use for signing operations of outgoing S/MIME messages. Furthermore, this setting will be accessible to an admin using Hub+ Services app when Hub is deployed in a managed profile.

Calendar

The Calendar app also has an update albeit a minimal one. What the latest version basically adds is an update to the Chinese Lunar Calendar. The feature now displays the Chinese Lunar Year information across different Calendar viewing modes.

Productivity Tab

The Productivity Tab has also been improved with widgets, according to Phone Arena. The update adds a new dedicated tab where users can drop in the widgets of their favorite apps. Users can then access the dedicated tab with just a single swiping gesture, making it easier for them to view the real-time updates on the widgets. Also worth mentioning is the fact that users are granted the permission to arrange the tabs and manage their visibility.

Social account integration has also been enhanced. The latest version of the Productivity Tab makes it possible for users to view content from their social accounts directly on the Hub tab on top of the usual email accounts. However, users must first configure their social accounts in Hub to enjoy this new feature.

Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea