TCL Communications has announced that the BlackBerry KEY2 will be available to buy in the U.S. on July 13. The device will be available to purchase unlocked with a starting price of $649.99.

For those who aren’t willing to wait to pick up the BlackBerry KEY2 on July 13, pre-orders will be open early on June 29. The handset will be available to pre-order from Amazon and Best Buy. Only select Best Buy locations will sell the handset in-stores, according to Android Police. The KEY2 will be available in two color options: silver and black.

The KEY2 is actually $100 more expensive than the KEYone, but it does offer up some upgrades. The KEY2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and has 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The physical QWERTY keyboard might also look similar to its predecessor, but it has actually been given a redesign. The keys are easier to press because their height have been raised by 20 percent and they now come with a matte finish, making them less slippery.

The KEY2 also has dual 12-megapixel cameras on its back and comes with major improvements in image processing. The dual cameras also allow users to take Portrait photos like the iPhone 8 plus and the iPhone X. The secondary camera is also capable of 2x optical zoom. The cameras can record videos in 4K at 30 frames-per-second and Google Lens is integrated in the camera app.

As mentiond earlier, the unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 will have a starting price of $649.99. On the other hand, locked versions will support GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. Unfortunately, this means that it won’t support CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint, according to Android Central. TCL Communications didn’t say if a CDMA model for the BlackBerry KEY2 will be available.

Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar