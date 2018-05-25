BlackBerry has released a new teaser video for the BlackBerry Key2 and it confirms some of the handset’s new features. The new teaser video also indicates that the phone will be officially announced next month.

The teaser video opens with the familiar “BB” BlackBerry logo that’s emblazoned on the back of the Key2. The next thing shown by the clip is the dual-camera setup on the back of the device that is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. The two lenses appear to have slightly different sizes, which suggest that one of them might have a telephoto or a wide-angle lens. It’s possible that the cameras will support portrait mode, according to Android Police.

The video then cuts to a quick view of the right side of the device. The BlackBerry Key2 appears to have the power/sleep button, the volume buttons and the convenience key on this side. The video then pans to BlackBerry’s signature physical QWERTY keyboard, which now comes with a new dedicated button of some sort.

The new keyboard button comes with a 3 x 3 grid of dots as its symbol. GSM Arena speculates that this new button might let users access the Android App drawer with a single press, while a long-press could be for a new BlackBerry-specific function. It could possibly be a shortcut to the BlackBerry Hub. Whatever this mystery button is, hopefully users will be able to reprogram it unlike the dedicated Bixby button on Samsung’s latest Android phones. The teaser video ends by showing that the BlackBerry Key2 will be officially revealed on June 7 in New York City.

The BlackBerry Key2 is being called internally as “Athena.” Renders were leaked last month and they appear to be mostly accurate based on the newly released teaser. However, it’s worth noting that the renders from last month didn’t show the new mystery button on the physical QWERTY keyboard. But they did show that the BlackBerry Key2 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack on top and a UBS Type-C port at the bottom.

Rumors from February suggested that the BlackBerry Key2 will be a mid-range handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The upcoming handset might have more storage options available, but fans will have to wait until June 7 to get more information.

