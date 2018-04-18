Blake Lively might be one of the hottest actresses of this generation, but when she was a little girl, she used to be bullied because of her height and blonde locks.

Lively opened up about her brush with bullying on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself with Big Bird, according to People. Lively was filming an appearance on “Sesame Street” on Thursday, and she was “geeking out” to be with the bright yellow anthropomorphic canary.

“Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was ‘too tall’ and had ‘yellow’ hair). Here’s to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Netizens really loved Lively’s message and offered tons of encouraging replies.

“I got ‘big bird’ a few times too! Thanks for sharing,” a fan wrote.

“I got called giraffe girl because I’ve been 5’7’’ since the 4th grade,” another added, “now I don’t feel so bad.”

“Who's laughing now? You rock, Blake!” cheered a fan.

Another Instagram user commented, “And now you’re married to Ryan Reynolds so I think you’re winning, girlfriend!”

Due to Hollywood’s imposition of perfection nowadays, Lively is quick to remind her fans that people should just embrace their unique qualities and not compare their looks with others.

Lively admitted that she is not perfect, and there are many things about her body that she would like to change as well. “It’s so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online,” Lively told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food. And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time the images are Photoshopped. I’m guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, ‘That looks terrible on me.’ And they’re like, ‘We’ll fix it.’ And you’re so relieved.”

Lively added that it is her dream to have all images on social media carry a little asterisk with a caption that reads, “This photo has been retouched.”

Lively added that it is her dream to have all images on social media carry a little asterisk with a caption that reads, "This photo has been retouched."

"Just so there's a gentle reminder that, hey, this isn't real life. Think of editorials or ads as a painting, an art form. I mean, that's definitely not how we wake up looking every single day of our lives," she added.