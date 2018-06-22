Three years after their divorce, Blake Shelton is now opening up about the difficult time he had when he and ex Miranda Lambert broke up. The “I Lived It” hitmaker also gushed about his romance with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

On Thursday, Us Weekly got an exclusive look at Shelton’s guest appearance of “Sunday Today With Willie Geist” ahead of the episode’s airing on June 24. According to the entertainment news site, Shelton is going to unearth the past on the upcoming episode.

“When I was going through my divorce [with Lambert] and just, you know, hit rock bottom just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating, it’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time,” Shelton says of his failed marriage with Lambert and his newfound romance with Stefani at the time in the preview.

It can be noted that Lambert was also devastated by her breakup with Shelton and their divorce in 2015. In an interview with Billboard last year, she admitted that she had a tough time during the split. “I won’t look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself. I won’t take pain for granted anymore.”

Meanwhile, Shelton admits that he’s definitely moved on and the “Sweet Escape” songstress was the one who helped him get through such a dark time in his life. “I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this.”

The “The Voice” coach is now very happy with his life with Stefani after going through a rough patch. “But now here we are, going on three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level. That’s the way I think either one of us would probably describe it if she was sitting here,” Shelton says.

As for whether or not they are planning to walk the aisle together, fans should tune in to the full episode when it airs this coming weekend. However, it’s very likely for the two to tie the knot considering Stefani’s admission on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in April that she loves weddings. “You know what? I love weddings. The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him … I think about [marrying Blake] all the time.”

It would be the third wedding for Shelton, if ever. Prior to Lambert, he was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006. On the other hand, it would be the second time for Stefani. She was formerly married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016. She also shares three sons with her ex-husband: Kingston, 12; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, four.

Photo: Getty Images/Rick Diamond