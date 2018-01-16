New details emerging in the case of Blaze Bernstein, the missing Pennsylvania student who was found dead in California almost a week ago, revealed that he was stabbed at least 20 times.

The Orange County Register reported that authorities were investigating the murder as a possible act of rage. Bernstein’s friend, Samuel Lincoln Woodward of Newport Beach, California, was arrested Friday as a suspect in the Pennsylvania University pre-med student’s death.

Woodward, who was Bernstein’s friend from high school, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide after DNA evidence linked him to the death. The victim who went missing Jan. 2 met Woodward after the latter picked him up and took him to Borrego Park in the city of Lake Forest to meet a third person. His body was found Jan. 9.

At the time, Woodward told authorities that Bernstein walked alone into the park after exiting the car. He waited for Bernstein to return for about an hour and tried to get in touch with him via SnapChat but Bernstein did not answer him.

Documents obtained by the Orange County Register stated: "The friend said Bernstein complained about his grades in school and 'seemed depressed but never said anything about wanting to hurt himself.'"

When the police interrogated Woodward, they saw he had "several small scratches and abrasions" on his hands and dirt under his fingernails. He said the injuries were from a "fight club" he was part of and that the dirt had gotten there when he fell during the fight. Authorities said Woodward was "breathing heavy, talking fast and visibly shaking."

Bernstein, according to the Orange County Register, texted his friends in June to tell them that Woodward was about to hit on him and "he made me promise not to tell anyone … but I have texted every one, uh oh." Woodward, meanwhile, told investigators that Bernstein had kissed him on the lips and that he pushed Bernstein away, the night Bernstein went missing.

Blood found on a sleeping bag in Woodward's possession belonged to Bernstein, crime lab technicians found, leading to Woodward’s arrest.

Court documents indicated the suspect was known in high school for holding conservative political and cultural beliefs. He was seen defending the Confederate Flag on social media and other posts showed his love for guns.

A private funeral service was held for Bernstein Monday where friends and family remembered him as a talented writer and a passionate chef, ABC affiliate KABC reported.

David Thalberg, a spokesman for the Bernstein family said: "We want people to do acts of kindness. We want them to post them, we want them to do whatever they can in Blaze's honor. Because it's the kind of kid he was."

The family also established a website to honor Blaze's life as well as the Blaze Bernstein Memorial Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of Orange County for contribution in the name of the slain student.

In a statement, the family said: "As we lay Blaze to rest, we ask that communities around the world that were touched by Blaze's life, help us keep his memory and loving spirit alive. Blaze was on a path to repair our World and it is a moral imperative that we all take steps now to make sure that his dream is realized. We won't succumb to hate, bitterness, or disillusionment; we will use wisely the time we have left together."