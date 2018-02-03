The man accused of killing University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday. Samuel Woodward was being held on a $5 million bail at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Santa Ana.

The 20-year-old entered his plea during an arraignment hearing in Orange County Superior Court. He is due to be back in court on March 2. If Woodward is freed on bail, he will be under court-ordered restrictions that include GPS monitoring, restrictions from leaving the state and giving up his passport.

"It gives us some measure of comfort to know that, should he be released, he will not be able to come near our family," Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein said. "Nevertheless, we are still concerned for the public's safety."

Woodward was accused of killing Bernstein, 19, and burying his body in a California park in January. If convicted, Woodward could face a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.

Prosecutors allege Woodward killed Bernstein with a knife. Bernstein’s body was found Jan. 9 with more than 20 stab wounds. Authorities arrested Woodward after they found DNA linking him to the crime scene. The suspect was reportedly the last person to see Bernstein alive and drove him to the park the night he went missing.

Bernstein’s family said they believed their son, who was gay, may have been the victim of a hate crime.

"Our son was a beautiful gentle soul who we loved more than anything," Bernstein’s parents said in a statement. "We were proud of everything he did and who he was. He had nothing to hide. We are in solidarity with our son and the LGBTQ community. If it is determined that this was a hate crime, we will cry not only for our son but for the LGBTQ people everywhere that live in fear or who have been victims of hate crime."

Authorities are yet to determine a possible motive for the killing but said they are not ruling out the case to be a possible hate crime.

“A hate crime or special circumstance allegation requires that level of proof, so we’re looking for that evidence,” said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, according to KABC-TV. “If and when we find it, we will amend the charges and file that.”

Woodward reportedly told police Bernstein tried to kiss him the night they went to the park and said he tried to push him away.