Nick Gordon has just been arrested for battery.

The late Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend – who was found legally responsible for her death – was arrested in Florida on a domestic violence charge. Gordon was able to post a $500 bail, but he is required to appear in court on April 6.

Gordon’s arrest marks the second time that Brown’s former partner has been charged with battery. In both incidents, the complainants were Gordon’s girlfriends. Last year, Gordon’s former girlfriend reached out to the police following an altercation, but she refused to cooperate with them during the investigation. As a result, her charges against Gordon were dropped.

Last year, US Weekly reported that Gordon was charged with a $36 million lawsuit after he was found legally responsible for Brown’s death. Brown’s dad, Bobby Brown, told Rolling Stone recently, that he doesn’t think his daughter received the justice she truly deserved.

Bobby said that justice will only be served once Gordon is sent to jail. “Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away,” he said.

Bobby’s legal counsel released a statement to E! News following Gordon’s arrest last weekend.

Christopher Brown said, “We have been informed that Nick Gordon was arrested for domestic violence of Laura Leal in Florida yesterday. We would like to speak to Ms. Leal and offer her services through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, a non for profit organization designed to assist women who have been victims of domestic violence.”

Bobby also commented on Gordon’s recent charges and said, “Domestic violence killed my daughter and on March 4, 2018, the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House held our first event to strike back at domestic violence. I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services through our organization. I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did.”

Brown passed away on July 26, 2015, less than three years after her mom, Whitney Houston, died.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison