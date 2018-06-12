Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, due to a drowning incident over the weekend.

On Monday, the mourning parents took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news to their followers. “We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” Miller captioned a series of photos and videos of their late daughter. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this.”

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little princess girl loved life and lived it to its fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” the Olympic skier continued.

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Authority disclosed to ET Online the same day that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday regarding a swimming pool drowning accident. Paramedics who rushed to the scene performed advanced life support care on the patient before the toddler was transported to the hospital. Emeline was pronounced dead at the emergency room after doctors weren’t able to resuscitate her.

Miller and Beck’s daughter drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, according to People. The Orange County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed Emeline’s passing.

CEO and President of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Tiger Shaw has issued a statement to E! News, saying, “Everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard is devastated to hear the tragic news about Bode and Morgan's baby daughter Emmy. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, their family and friends at this time.”

Baby Emmy’s death comes months after her first birthday. The three-time Olympian and his professional beach volleyball player wife celebrated the milestone last November, with Beck sharing heartwarming photos of the simple party that included a cake and candles on her Instagram account.

It also comes two months after the couple revealed that they were expecting their third child together. Miller and Beck are parents to three-year-old son, Nash. Miller also has two other children from previous relationships, a daughter named Neesyn and a son named Samuel. The athletic pair’s third baby is due in October 2018.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano