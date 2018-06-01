Police found three bodies at the Massachusetts home of a man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woman, reports said Thursday. Stewart Weldon was arrested Sunday after a car chase.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the bodies were found "in and around" Weldon's Springfield home. Weldon was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday on charges including kidnapping, threat to commit a crime, carrying a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

The victim told police that she was held against her will and raped for a month.

"Thank you for saving my life," the woman told officers, according to a police report. "I never thought I would get away."

Weldon pleaded not guilty to a number of charges placed against him on Tuesday and was held on a $1 million bail. Weldon had three active warrants and a revoked driver's license at the time of his arrest, according to court records.

After police saved the woman, she was taken to a hospital for treatment of "grotesque and violent" injuries, including a possible fractured jaw, stab wounds to her abdomen, marks from being hit with a blunt object and a leg infection.

Investigators searched Weldon's house, which is registered to Weldon's mother, Wednesday based on statements he made while in custody, authorities said. Gulluni said the investigation will continue for at least two more days. Weldon had not yet been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies and police are trying to identify the victims.

“The smell last night when they opened the garage. ... It was bad,” said neighbor Stefan Davis. “It’s terrible. One of the officers said to me, ‘You know what, this is something from the movies’... I have young kids and it’s not even 100 yards away. It’s scary. You see it on TV but when it touches home, it makes it so real.”

A police department spokesman said there was no threat to the public.

Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Flores