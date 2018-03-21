British police on Wednesday found the body of an 87-year-old woman underneath a mound of hoarded possessions in a "heavily cluttered" home, according to reports.

Gaynor Jones may have been dead for at least four years, according to police who found the body at her home in Wales. Authorities also uncovered her 56-year-old daughter, Valerie Jones, unconscious under a collection of papers.

Police received a tip from residents who raised concern over the whereabouts of the two women, which prompted a search of the home, according to reports.

Authorities reportedly sifted through the house for four days until they located the mother’s decomposed remains under a pile of debris.

The mother and daughter were "well known" in the community but rarely left the house, neighbors said. One neighbor claimed she had not seen Gaynor Jones for several years.

"They were well known, not for being seen about, but as the old Welsh family who kept themselves to themselves," a resident, who remained anonymous told officials. "They were very reclusive. You certainly wouldn’t pop over for a cup of tea. I guess you could describe them as odd."

The daughter may have been living in the home with her dead mother for "many months or even years," neighbors said.

"Valerie is a single woman who has been living alone with her mother since her father passed away several years ago. What has happened there is all a bit of a mystery," another anonymous neighbor said.

Authorities revealed that the daughter was severely dehydrated and was taken to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth for treatment, according to the Sun.

A police spokesperson confirmed police had been called to the residence and that an investigation was pending, Metro reported

"Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the welfare of two women from the Aberaeron area," the spokesperson said. "Following a search of the property the remains of a body have been found. The death is currently being treated as unexplained."

Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images for YOU Magazine