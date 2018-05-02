Colorado boxer Leanna Carr’s photo showing evidence of self-defense against an Ireland groper went viral on Twitter, garnering over 26,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.

The photo showed Carr’s bruised knuckles — which were a result of punching a man who allegedly harassed her on the streets on Dublin.

Carr, a power lifter and a strength coach, was walking from her hostel to a bus stop to get a ride to Galway, when she felt a man's hands grip her backside "aggressively and intentionally." When the 26-year-old glanced back, the perpetrator was staring at her laughing. Initially, she tried scolding the man, asking to stop his inappropriate actions.

However it was not until he said, “You’re an American, you probably liked it," that Carr lost her cool. She clenched her fist and punched him.

"I wasn't really thinking," Carr told Fox News via email Tuesday. "I was angry and in the moment. He wasn't taking me seriously. If this had happened in the past, I probably would have just let him get away with it. … But this time, my reaction was to defend myself. So I hit him."

After getting punched, the man held up his own fists to his face and continued to approach Carr, swearing at her, giving her the feeling the situation could potentially escalate to an altercation.

However, a couple who were passing by the area warned the man to “keep walking,” which took care of the situation. Although she had decided not to involve the police, she changed her mind and told them so that they can be on alert.

"This type of street harassment is normalized and happens far too often. So many women don't know how to respond or don't feel confident enough sticking up for themselves," she said. "I don't think that violence is the answer, but I also think it's important for women to realize that they're not objects and they don't deserve to be treated this way."

Carr said her first instinct was not always to resort to violence, which is why she was really embarrassed when her story went viral on social media. But she said even if her story ended up inspiring one woman, she would consider it worth it.

"I'm no 'hero' for punching the guy, I was simply defending myself. I don't think that my reaction should be glorified," Carr said. "This happens to women every single day. I hope my role in this whole situation can be as a voice for those who didn't have one."

Commentators flooded her post with words of praise.

“Sister, kick first. Then when he doubles over, hit between the eyes in the upper nose area. Then ask him if he'd treat The BVM that way. If he says no, repeat,” said one user, while another said: “Disgusted this happened to you. Looks like he got a right fistful! Well deserved I may add.”

