He was warned to stay away from her after her father learned about the night they slept together, but in an effort to try and help Steffy move past her heartbreak, Bill will pay her a visit and finally confess how he feels on the Friday, Jan. 26 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Both Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have been feeling the consequences of their one-night stand on the CBS soap, with Steffy seeming to suffer the most, as she has truly lost her marriage to Liam because of it. However, as more people have learned the truth about the situation, Bill has also suffered, and even dealt with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) coming after him when he learned what happened. Though he swore to Ridge that he didn't take advantage of Steffy, Ridge refused to believe his daughter willingly slept with her father-in-law, and warned Bill to stay away from her.

However, after Steffy made one last plea to Liam (Scott Clifton) to save their marriage for the sake of the baby she's carrying, only for him to tell her she should be with his father instead, Bill will see an opening to finally share with Steffy the truth about how he feels. Seeking her out to comfort her as her heart continues to break, he will finally admit to her that he has fallen in love with her, and he refuses to let anyone shame either one of them for what he believes they share.

Photo: CBS

"I am not willing to live the rest of my life ashamed," he says in a preview clip.

If Steffy has truly given up on winning Liam back now, then she may decide that he's right, and the two could wind up deciding to give a relationship a try. However, even if she does give up because she thinks she's lost Liam forever, others will still try to persuade him not to let Steffy go.

Ridge will go to pay Liam a visit in his hotel room next, urging him to forgive Steffy, if not for the sake of their child, then for the sake of her safety, because Ridge believes that Bill is a predator who won't hesitate to take Steffy for himself, and he wants to avoid that happening.

"Steffy's error in judgement doesn't justify what Bill did," he says in the clip.

It's unlikely he'll be able to convince Liam to come around, but if he does, it may really be too late now.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.