He is working to get Steffy and Liam to finally give up on their marriage for good so he can be with her, but Bill will find some opposition to his devious plot on the Tuesday, May 1 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

After convincing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to sign the annulment papers Liam (Scott Clifton) gave her, Bill (Don Diamont) moved forward with the next phase of his plan on the CBS soap. He knows that Liam has not filed the papers yet and that there’s a chance he could throw them out and decide to still be with Steffy to raise their child together. To make sure Liam is duped into believing that Steffy doesn’t want him, Bill has begun to work some schemes over on his other son, Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

After orchestrating it to appear as if he and Steffy are still sleeping together and never actually stopped after the one time they did, Bill raised Wyatt’s suspicions enough that he spied on his father’s office following a meeting with Steffy. There, he found flowers, lit candles, a blanket, and a pillow that appeared to have blood stains on it from Bill’s recent gunshot wound. Jumping to conclusions, Wyatt has assumed his father and his sister-in-law had sex, and he will now confront his father about still hurting Liam by sleeping with his wife.

Photo: CBS

“This is horrible what you’re doing to Liam!” he shouts in a preview clip. “Again!”

Liam left Steffy initially after learning that she and Bill had slept together and that Steffy had been scared enough to conduct a secret paternity test to make sure the baby she is carrying was actually Liam’s. Still, despite his reluctance at times to reunite with her, and the fact that Hope (Annika Noelle) has come back to town and also revealed interest in reuniting with Liam, Steffy hasn’t given up on getting him back—and her father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been her biggest supporter when it comes to their being reunited for the sake of their unborn daughter.

Of course, Liam has been unable to decide what he wants, since his feelings for Hope have started to come back as well. Now, he will admit to Ridge that he isn’t sure what he wants to do with his future.

“I love two women, and they’re both incredible,” he says in the clip. “And I can only have a life with one.”

Of course, if Wyatt continues to fall for Bill’s tricks and tells his brother about what he suspects is still happening, it could make Liam’s decision significantly easier—and will yield the results Bill is most hopeful for.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.