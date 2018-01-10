His son told him he no longer wanted anything to do with him after learning that he had slept with his wife, however, Bill will still try and fight for Liam not to completely remove him or Steffy from his life on the Wednesday, Jan, 10 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Following Liam's (Scott Clifton) decision to remove his sword necklace and end the father-son relationship he had with Bill (Don Diamont), his father went to see Steffy (jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on the CBS soap. He encouraged her to continue fighting to keep Liam in her life, especially bec ause they are having a child together, but Steffy remained certain that Liam meant it when he said he was leaving her.

Now, after learning that Liam was in the office at Spencer and packing up his things, Bill burst in to confront his son once again, and will keep on pleading with him to not give up on his marriage.

"She needs you," he says in a preview clip, "And you need her."

However, Liam, who also just finished telling his brother, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), about what had happened, is still angry because the information about Steffy and Bill's one-night stand is still fresh and raw for him. As Bill continues to say Steffy's name, it will only increase Liam's rage, and he will warn his father to stop speaking to him and trying to defend his wife.

Bill may then try and switch tactics by reminding him about the baby, but that will also only add to Liam's anger, as he will remind Bill again that his actions are the ones that are forcing Liam to repeat the Spencer legacy of fathers not being there to watch their sons grow up. He will also remind his father, that the baby is the one who will wind up suffering the most from the betrayal Steffy and Bill committed.

"The one who's going to suffer the most is my child," he says.

