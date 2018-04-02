He is convinced his mortal enemy was the one who shot him and tried to kill him. However, Bill will be in for the most shocking news he's received yet when his son, Liam, confesses he was the one who actually tried to end his life on the Monday, April 2 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Liam (Scott Clifton) began to have flashes of memory from the night Bill (Don Diamont) was shot, and was devastated when he remembered seeing Bill propose to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), tripping and hitting his head on a log, and then walking into Bill's home that night, loading the gun, aiming it at his father's back and pulling the trigger. Things became more heartbreaking for him when he then also found gloves matching the kind fo shooter wore in his car. Now, after confessing to Hope (Annika Noelle), he is at the hospital and has revealed to his father that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was certainly not the one who tried to kill him.

Bill will quickly deny his son's claims that he was responsible, forcing Liam to reveal what he now remembers and has found—and doing so could stun Bill in a way he has never been before.

"I found gloves in my car," he says in a preview clip for the episode. "100 percent sheepskin. Just like the detective said."

Now, Bill will have to decide whether or not he will continue maintaining Ridge was the one who shot him, because he could be sending a genuinely innocent man to jail. However, he will have to decide what he wants to do quickly because Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is working to convince Detective Sanchez that Bill is trying to set Ridge up and deserves to be questioned once more about whether he actually saw Ridge try to kill him.

"I bet he'll admit he didn't see Ridge," she says in the clip. "That he didn't see anybody."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.