She was stunned to learn that Bill quickly signed the annulment papers and plans to let her marry Ridge without contesting it, but Brooke may learn what really prompted Bill's decision when she goes to pay Steffy a visit on the Wednesday, Jan. 17 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) were ecstatic when they learned Bill (Don Diamont) quickly signed annulment papers, ending his marriage to Brooke on the CBS soap. The move freed Brooke and Ridge to finally go through with their own plans to marry again, and the two are ecstatic to share their exciting news with the rest of the family.

"Bill signed the papers!" Ridge exclaims in a preview clip. "Brooke's no longer married."

Photo: CBS

The news will meet some mixed reactions amongst the Forrester clan, with those like Eric (John McCook) and Hope (Annika Noelle) expressing joy about the news, while Rick (Jacob Young) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will be less thrilled, due to their lack of enthusiasm over Ridge once again seemingly getting everything that he wants.

However, as the news they can wed is celebrated, Brooke will make it clear that there is one more person who needs to give them her blessing, and while she's thrilled her daughter, Hope, can support the planned nuptials, she wants to know that Ridge's daughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), will also be supportive.

"I know I have your support," she says to Hope in a clip. "It's really important to me that I have Steffy's support too."

However, when Brooke goes to see Steffy she could become stunned, not by a lack of support from her about Brooke's plans to once again wed her father, but by the state Steffy seems to be in.

Liam (Scott Clifton) has officially decided to end his marriage to her, following the news that she had an affair with Bill, and briefly thought the child she is carrying may even be his. Now, Steffy is a wreck, as she knows her marriage was irreparably damaged, and it's something she can't take back. Now, when Brooke begins to press her for answers, he may also be forced to disclose the news to her as well.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.