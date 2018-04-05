She had previously encouraged him to do anything possible to reunite with Steffy and have a life with their daughter. However, following the latest events in all of their lives, Hope will make a plea with Liam to reconsider his future on the Thursday, April 5 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Hope (Annika Noelle) took charge quickly after hearing Liam's (Scott Clifton) confession that he had been the one who shot his father, Bill (Don Diamont) on the CBS soap. After bringing Liam to confront his father in the hospital, she also managed to convince Bill to not turn his son in, and Bill even owned up to the role he played in the events that led to Liam shooting him.

Photo: CBS

Afterward, she changed her tune about Liam reuniting with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for the sake of the daughter they're expecting together. She had previously been trying to find ways to convince Liam to get back with his wife, but now, she blames Steffy and Bill for Liam's actions. She maintained to Liam that he now deserves better than Steffy, because if she hadn't slept with Bill, lied about it, and then allowed him to propose to her, then Liam never would have shot his father. After pleading with him to think of himself and what he deserved, she admitted to still loving him and pulled him in for a kiss.

Now, after they break apart, Liam may express that he can't just forget about the fact that Steffy is pregnant with his child, forcing Hope to double down on her insistence that he can do better—and should.

"You can make a new life," she says in a preview clip for the episode. "Without your father and without Steffy."

However, even if Liam turns her down and informs her that they won't get back together, her words could still affect him and make him seriously wonder if he does want to be with Steffy again. Though he intends to always be a part of his daughter's life after she is born, he doesn't have to be with her mother—and Hope's insistence could affect him in ways he didn't expect.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.