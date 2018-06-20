They reunited after the birth of their daughter, and now, with their plans to eventually remarry in motion, Hope will express her feelings about Liam and Steffy's future on the Wednesday, June 20 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Hope (Annika Noelle), who almost married Liam, (Scott Clifton) before Wyatt (Darin Brooks) revealed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was not involved in an affair with Bill (Don Diamont). Since then on the CBS soap, she set him free to reunite with Steffy after she welcomed their daughter, Kelly, into the world. Now, he has done so and even asked Steffy to be his wife again.

Now, as Hope learns what's planned for the future, she will put on a brave face, admitting she isn't surprised, though her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will insist that the shocking reunion isn't right, since she still thinks Hope and Liam deserve to be together in the end.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

"Well, no one can really be surprised if they remarry at this point, right?" she asks in a preview clip for the episode.

"A shock is a shock," Brooke replies. "You never see it coming."

Meanwhile, when she goes and sees her stepfather, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Hope will seemingly adopt a different attitude, admitting that it's hard for her to grasp the fact that despite saying he loved her, Liam so quickly returned to a life with Steffy, and recommitted to her despite not trusting her.

"It feels too soon to watch my wedding day turn into hers," Hope says.

Of course, even though Steffy and Liam have plans for their future and intend to remarry and raise their daughter together as a family, doesn't mean they will be able to do so.

Bill has not given up on his intention to be with Steffy and likely isn't going to call it quits solely because his granddaughter has been born. As Steffy and Liam continue planning on a perfect future, Bill will quickly try to find a way to intervene.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.