They share an emotional and passionate history and have kept their feelings held off from the surface since her return to town. Now, after sharing a secret together, things will finally spill over and Hope and Liam will find themselves giving in to their chemistry on the Wednesday, April 4 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

When Liam (Scott Clifton) realized he was the one who shot Bill (Don Diamont), he confessed to Hope (Annika Noelle) on the CBS soap. When she realized he wasn't lying to her, she took charge of the situation and got him to admit what happened to his father. She then got them to both come to terms with the roles they played in the situation that brought them to that point—and Bill complied with her demands and didn't turn Liam in.

Photo: CBS

Now, the two have returned to his motel room, where he's been living while separated from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Though he is safe from going to prison for the crime and has cleared the air with his father, Liam will still have a hard time coping with what he's done, and he will warn Hope that she needs to steer clear of him because he fears he's too dangerous to be around now.

"You should stay away," he says in a preview clip for the episode.

However, Hope will refuse, and the two could begin to argue, with her refusing to leave and reminding him that she won't just abandon him during his time of need.

"What happened was terribly, terribly wrong, and I do not condone it," she says in the clip. "But Liam, do not stand there and tell me to be afraid of you."

As they continue to let their tempers flare over the situation and their emotions continue to get the better of them, Hope will likely then admit once more to how she feels—letting him know that she still loves him.

When that happens, it could persuade Liam to take action—and the two will share a kiss that is bound to cause some further complications in their lives.

