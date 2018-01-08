Liam has left Steffy and decided to end his relationship with his father over their affair. Now, as Steffy wonders if she can salvage her marriage, her longtime romantic foe for Liam will return to L.A. on the Monday, Jan. 8 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been working to give Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) surprise reunions with her family members who have all left L.A. on the CBS soap. After a successful reunion with her sister, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) on Christmas, he will now do something that seemed unlikely to ever happen, by bringing her daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle) back as well.

Brooke will be stunned when she sees her daughter back, after she had previously never indicated that she would return, following how everything ended with her, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) when she went to Europe initially. However, when she asks her daughter what led to her return, Hope will admit that she’s looking for something new again.

“I think I’m ready for a new challenge,” she says in a preview clip.

Photo: CBS

However, her new challenge could come in the form of maybe rekindling the one-time romance she shared with Liam (Scott Clifton), who was the true love of her life before she left. Though he had since married Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) again, their marriage was just recently rocked to its core. After finding out Steffy had conducted a paternity test on her unborn baby, he learned that she had shockingly slept with his father, Bill (Don Diamont). Since then, he has told Steffy that their marriage is over, and has disowned Bill. Though he likely won’t be up for romance for a while, he could soon be single and free for Hope to pursue once more.

Of course, Bill is refusing to let his son’s disowning him stop him from trying to interfere further in his marriage. After Liam refused to listen to his plea that he not give up on Steffy because they are expecting a child together, Bill will now go to Steffy instead, encouraging her to fight for her husband.

“You’re having a baby, he’s the father, and he has to act like one,” Bill says to Steffy in the clip.

However, Steffy isn’t sure she’ll be able to convince Liam of anything, because she has never seen him more upset and angry than she did now, and she’s pretty sure she has no hope of ever winning him back.

“What if I lost Liam for good?” she asks.

“The Bold And The Beautiful” airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EST.