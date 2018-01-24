She has been to see Liam and knows something happened that has led to him seeking an end to his marriage with Steffy. Now, Hope will investigate to see if she can find out what drove the two apart on the Wednesday, Jan. 24 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Not long after returning to Los Angeles, Hope (Annika Noelle) went to see Liam (Scott Clifton) again on the CBS soap, and the two were catching up on one another's lives since she moved to Europe years ago. Liam opted not to discuss the details about why he was now living in a motel and was preparing to end his marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Hope seemed okay with not prying, telling him how she had become involved with charity work in Europe and planned to incorporate it into a rebooted fashion line in L.A. The two then went to part on happy terms, and it seemed as if Hope was going to leave things be.

Photo: CBS

However, she will not instead go see Steffy, who will undoubtedly be shocked to see her after their history of fighting over Liam in the past. Hope will insist however that she isn't here to rehash what happened between them over the years, and she will tell Steffy she's concerns about both her and Liam—and wants to know what's going on.

"I'm concerned Steffy, for both of you," she says in a preview clip.

Sensing Hope may be genuine, Steffy may explain to her about how she had slept with Bill (Don Diamont), which led to the demise of the marriage. However, she may also drive the point home that she is pregnant with Liam's baby as well—and she intends to do whatever it takes to reunite with him as a result.

However, it may not be as simple as she hopes it could be, as Liam will officially confirm to someone that he has filed for an annulment and served Steffy with papers, meaning as far as he is concerned, they are truly finished with one another.

"My marriage is over," he says in the clip. "I already gave her annulment papers."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.