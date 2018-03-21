His mind has been preoccupied as he continues awaiting word on his father's condition following his being shot. However, Liam is about to learn what Bill's final act before he was shot actually was on the Wednesday, March 21 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Liam (Scott Cifton) has been keeping a vigil by his father's side ever since he learned that Bill (Don Diamont) was shot on the CBS soap. After learning he was a suspect, Liam was floored, but Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) quickly provided him with an alibi by telling Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) that they had been having dinner together when he received the call. Afterwards, Hope (Annika Noelle) headed back to his motel room with him as they discussed the fact that his brother, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) was also a suspect in the crime.

Photo: CBS

However, Liam is going to be floored after Hope then reveals to him another reason why he could be considered a suspect, by informing him that before Bill went back to his house and was shot, he had gone to see Steffy at the beach house—and had proposed to her.

"Steffy told my mom the night your father was shot," she says in a preview clip for the episode.

Meanwhile, Steffy has gone to confront Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about her decision to tell Hope what Bill had done, because as far as she is concerned, no one else needed to know what happened because she had said no and was still committed to winning Liam back before their child is born. However, after she muses that Liam is better off not knowing because of everything else he has been through since learning of the night Steffy and Bill had slept together, she will be stunned when Brooke instead indicates that she believes Liam should in fact know everything.

"Liam deserves to know," Brooke says in the clip.

While Steffy will still disagree and will hope that Liam won't find out about the proposal, it will be too late to keep anything from happening, and she will soon likely have more questions to answer when he wants to know all the details from her.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.