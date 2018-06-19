He was the one who encouraged her to keep their family connection a secret from the Forresters. Now, after learning that was the very thing that may have cost her her job, Justin will step in on Emma’s behalf on the Tuesday, June 19 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Maya (Karla Mosley) finally realized why Emma’s (Nia Sioux) name seemed off to her on the CBS soap when it dawned on her that the new intern could be connected to Justin (Aaron D. Spears). After seeing Emma take photos of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) upcoming Hope for the Future line and confronting her about sharing the last name Barber, Emma confirmed that Justin was her uncle. However, despite swearing she wasn’t up to anything sinister, Maya refused to believe her and quickly fired her from the company.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Now, Emma will beg her to reconsider, but Maya will remain firm, convinced that Emma is as calculating as untrustworthy as her uncle because of the secrets she’s been keeping.

“It’s done,” Maya says in a preview clip for the episode. “Pack up your things and go.”

However, it won’t take long for Justin to hear what happened to his niece, and he will quickly head to the Forrester offices to try and intervene on her behalf. Knowing he has a better shot at getting her reinstated if he talks to Hope, whom she was interning for and working closest with, he will immediately seek her out. Unfortunately for him, Hope will also be wary because she also does not trust him because of his proximity to Bill (Don Diamont).

“If you are somehow using Emma as a plant to come after Forrester, it won’t work,” she says in the clip.

Justin will continue to insist however that it isn’t the case, and Emma genuinely just wants a chance to prove herself. With that Hope may then go to Maya on the intern’s behalf and get her back on board, along with a warning that she’ll be watched closely. Now, if Justin or Bill were planning on something, they will need to find a new way to go about their plot.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.