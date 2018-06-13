She was forced to finally call it quits with the man she fell in love with over the last year because they didn't have a hope at a real future together. Now, Katie will find some comfort as a new man surfaces to try and win her heart on the Wednesday, June 13 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After seeing Wyatt (Darin Brooks) with Will, it became clear to Katie (Heather Tom) that the future she and Wyatt had envisioned together on the CBS soap was impossible. The two realized that their initial plans for an engagement would never have panned out for marriage because he was Will's brother, and since they had gone to a "no strings attached" arrangement, there was no real future for them. With that, they opted to finally call it quits for good.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Not long after, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) came upon Katie and realized she and Wyatt had actually broken up this time, and Katie cried to him about how there were some unfair expectations on her because she was a single mom, and it often meant she couldn't be with a man who was good for her. Thorne then responded by planting a steamy kiss on her, confirming that his previous feelings for her, which he had made known around Valentine's Day, were still there, and he wanted to act on them.

Now, after Katie potentially reveals she isn't ready to jump right into something new, and could really use her friend first, Thorne will instead focus on making her smile again and will give her comfort by reminding her of the good person she is instead.

"You're a great mother, and you're doing everything right," he says in a preview clip for the episode.

However, even if she is intent on keeping things platonic for now, Thorne won't hesitate to remind her that when she's ready, he'll be there, and to him, that means she has a future unlike one she ever imagined ahead of her.

"I think your future is about to get a whole lot brighter," he says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.