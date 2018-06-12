They called off their engagement when they realized that Bill would never allow them to truly be together and continued to date in secret with no strings attached. However, things may finally hit the end of the road for Wyatt and Katie when they discuss what their future may entail on the Tuesday, June 12 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

After Bill (Don Diamont) threatened to not only disown Wyatt (Darin Brooks) but also take Will away from Katie (Heather Tom) if their romance continued, the two decided to secretly call off their engagement on the CBS soap. However, while on the outside it seemed as if they were no longer an item, they were still a secret couple who were once again enjoying a “no strings attached” romance, since they knew a true future was something they wouldn’t be able to have as long as Bill was in the picture and could have some influence over their lives.

Now, however, the two seem set to have another conversation about what exactly their future may hold when it comes to what can and cannot happen, and despite loving Wyatt and caring for him deeply, Katie seems ready to call it quits, knowing that the situation isn’t one that can truly be fulfilling for them.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

“I guess we forgot that no strings also means no future,” she says in a preview clip for the episode.

However, Wyatt won’t be as willing to give up on what they have, and will try to assure her that there is still a chance of them having a future, especially since Bill has disowned him anyway for refusing to let Liam (Scott Clifton) continue believing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was still cheating on him.

Unfortunately for him, Katie will remain resolute and seem determined to let things end, citing the fact that a future together wouldn’t really work, because he is her own son’s older half-brother, making things too difficult for them in the long run.

“Come on Wyatt, how could we ever have imagined that you could be Will’s stepfather?” she says in the clip. “Bill was right.”

Still, Wyatt will insist that while their relationship may be unconventional, they didn’t break any rules or laws, hoping he can convince her to change her mind.

“Katie, we didn’t do anything wrong,” he says.

If he fails to really convince her that they can have a future though, it will likely be the end of their romance for good, and each one will need to find someone new to try and find love with.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.