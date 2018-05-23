He heeded his girlfriend's advice about keeping the truth from his brother when it came to the alleged affair between his wife and their father. Now though, both Katie and Wyatt will struggle with the weight of the secret they're keeping from Liam on the Wednesday, May 23 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) learned that Bill (Don Diamont) had played him when it came to making it look as though he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were once again involved, and he wanted to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) the truth on the CBS soap. However, he went to Katie (Heather Tom) with the revelation first, and she warned him that telling the truth would be detrimental in many ways, with Bill potentially ruining both their lives in retaliation. In addition, she felt that Liam, who had proposed to Hope (Annika Noelle), who he is set to marry, deserved to be with someone he trusted.

Photo: Howard Wise/ JPI Studios for CBS

Since then, Wyatt has yet to share the truth, but he's concerned about being dishonest with his brother. Now, he will discuss the situation with Katie once again, and she will admit she doesn't like it either, but will also remind him that it isn't a situation that only affects Bill.

"I think what Bill is doing is despicable," she says in a preview clip for the episode. "But this is not just about Bill."

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) despite knowing that his insistence that Liam should be with Steffy is causing issues in his marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who feels he should be with Hope, will continue to demand that both she and Hope call off the wedding. He will once again remind them that he believes Steffy when she says she hasn't been with Bill since the one night everyone knows about, and he is certain that Liam is being conned.

"Liam is being played!" Ridge shouts in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.