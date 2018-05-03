He was all set to reunite with his estranged wife and work on their problems for the sake of the daughter they're expecting. However, after learning from Wyatt that Steffy and Bill are still sleeping together behind his back, Liam may not make a new decision about what, and who, his future is with on the Thursday, May 3 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After Liam (Scott Clifton) told Wyatt (Darin Brooks) he planned to go back to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), after separating from her because of her one-night stand with their father, Bill (Don Diamont), his brother dropped a bombshell on the CBS soap. Unaware it was all a setup so he would report this back to Liam and officially bring an end to his marriage, Wyatt told him that Steffy and Bill were still carrying on behind his back and had even slept together in Bill's office the night before. When he maintained to his brother that he wasn't lying to him, Liam went to Steffy for answers.

Unaware of what he was really asking about, Steffy admitted to seeing Bill the night before—and now, he will stun her when he changes his mind about their future together completely, saying they're never going to reunite.

However, still unaware of why he has changed of mind, Steffy will believe it actually has something to do with Bill being shot, and the fact that her mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) was the one who pulled the trigger, and she will try to do what she can to salvage her marriage, even if it means revealing the truth.

"The person who put a bullet in your father's back has everything to do with this," she says in a preview clip for the episode.

Meanwhile, Wyatt will once again confront his father about what he believes is an ongoing affair, and Bill will continue to play his son so the situation benefits him. However, Wyatt will become enraged as he sees his father showing zero remorse over what he's allegedly done.

"You've been carrying on with your son's pregnant wife, and you're not even the least bit sorry about it!" Wyatt says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.