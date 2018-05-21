He made a decision to marry Hope based on the information he was given concerning an alleged affair his wife was having with his father. However, as the ceremony draws closer, Liam will begin to question if the information he received is accurate on the Monday, May 21 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After a discussion with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about the likelihood Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would risk giving up a future with Liam (Scott Clifton) in favor of being with Bill (Don Diamont), the groom-to-be decided he'll try to find out one last time if what he had been told on the CBS soap was right. Now, he has met up with his brother, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), once more, to determine the truth once and for all.

"Is there any other explanation for what you saw?" Liam asks in a preview clip for the episode.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Liam had previously made the decision to file the papers to annul his marriage to Steffy and then marry Hope (Annika Noelle) after Wyatt informed him of an incident he had seen in Bill's office, which seemed to indicate that there had been another encounter between him and Steffy. After Bill seemed to confirm that something had occurred, Wyatt quickly went to his brother to warn him before he got back with his wife.

Since then, however, Wyatt has learned that Bill set him up to believe something happened when in reality, it hadn't. However, when he sought Katie's (Heather Tom) advice on the situation, she encouraged him to keep the truth to himself, because she believed Hope was the best option for Liam. In addition, she warned Wyatt that if he went against Bill, he wouldn't hesitate to ruin both of their lives. Now, the decision has been up to him about whether or not he will tell the truth or continue the lie.

Meanwhile, as Hope prepares for her big day, he mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie will both continue to assert that her marrying Liam is the right thing.

"I truly believe that he would be far better off with you than he could ever be with Steffy," Katie says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.