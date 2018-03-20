He has been keeping vigil by his father's bedside since he was shot and has been vocal about how much he hopes the person who tried to kill him is found. However, Liam will be shocked after he learns that he is now a prime suspect in the case on the Tuesday, March 20 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Liam (Scott Clifton) initially was eager to answer any questions Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) had for him, in the hopes he could help the officer figure out who tried to kill Bill (Don Diamont) as quickly as possible on the CBS soap. However, since then, he has realized that the investigator isn't speaking to him for help, but because he feels Liam may have actually been the one to pull the trigger and shoot his father in the back.

"Is this for real?" Liam asks in a preview clip for the episode. "You think I tried to kill my own father?"

Photo: CBS

Learning he is a suspect may truly throw Liam, especially because Detective Sanchez has revealed he knows about the Bill's affair with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), noting that it would be the perfect revenge for him to try and kill his father because of what he did to his marriage. Liam will be stunned by the development, while Steffy will be fuming over how the secret has been spreading.

Meanwhile, despite his denials that he had anything to do with the shooting and expressing that he believes Bill deserved what happened to him, Thomas (Pierson Fode) could find himself still remaining on the suspect list as well. He confided in his father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about why he returned to town, exposing the lie that Bill and Caroline (Lindsey Godfrey) had told him months earlier about her health, and now, Ridge will express concerns that Thomas could be the person who actually had the most motive for shooting Bill.

"Thomas has two reasons to hate Bill," he says in the clip. "Number one, what he did to Sally. Number two, this awful lie that turned his life upside down."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.