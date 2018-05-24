There's been a lot of controversy surrounding their nuptials, but Liam and Hope's big day has finally arrived, and preparations have begun to see them marry on the Thursday, May 24 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

There hasn't been a whole lot of support over Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam's (Scott Clifton) plans to marry on the CBS soap, with her family generally the only ones who have expressed happiness about the news. However, despite objections from Liam's estranged wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), her father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and others, the plans have still been going full steam ahead, and now, their wedding day has arrived.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

After reflecting on the long journey that has led them to this point, Hope will express her excitement to her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the other women in her family as she gets ready.

"It has been a long time coming," she says in a preview clip for the episode.

However, things could quickly fall apart, as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) continues to struggle with the guilt over keeping a huge secret from Liam in regards to the information he told him about Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont). He had been misinformed to believe they were still involved in an affair, something he told Liam, but he has since learned it was all a lie. Now, he will once again confront Katie (Heather Tom) about her insistence that he keep the truth a secret.

"Don't you think that Liam and Steffy deserve to know the truth?" he asks in the clip.

Meanwhile, at the home she once shared with Liam, Steffy will be morose over the fact that Liam genuinely has decided to move on with his life, even though she is expecting a child with him, one which she has decided to name after his mother. Now, when her mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo), comes to see her, she will reflect on the fact that her daughter won't have the perfect life she envisioned for her.

"She was supposed to grow up in this house with a mommy and a daddy," she says.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.