He was the one who revealed the bombshell that put a stop to Liam and Hope's wedding, and now, with their future together looking less likely after Steffy gave birth to his daughter, Brooke will lash out about Wyatt on the Wednesday, June 6 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After being the one who initially told Liam (Scott Clifton) that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill (Don Diamont) were still having an affair, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) stopped his brother's wedding to Hope (Annika Noelle) after learning the truth on the CBS soap. Hope then decided to call off the wedding to give Liam the freedom to make his decision about who he wanted to be with, but in the meantime, Steffy went into labor following a fall.

Now, the pair is parents ton a baby girl, and it seems less likely than ever that Liam will choose to be with Hope. Because Wyatt was the one to relay the news that halted the ceremony, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will lash out in his direction by taking aim at his mother, Quinn (Rena Sofer).

However, while Quinn will acknowledge that Hope has every reason to be mad at Wyatt right now, she won't allow Brooke to berate his actions, defending her son for doing what was right.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPIStudios for CBS

"Hope must hate every single breath he takes," Quinn muses in a preview clip for the episode.

Quinn, of course, will not stand for her son to be blamed for things, however, likely reigniting some of the tension between her and Brooke.

Meanwhile, after the confrontation, Brooke will head back home, where Hope is sitting and wondering if she really does have a chance at the future she wanted. Certain that things will work out the way she thinks they will, Brooke will assure her daughter that nothing will stand in the way of her and Liam being together.

"You and Liam are meant to be together," she says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.