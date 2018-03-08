The news is out that Bill Spencer was shot and left for dead in his home. Now, the people who expressed clear desire for him to die will all find themselves being questioned about whether or not they actually took action against him on the Thursday, March 8 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After the things he'd done to so many people that upset them and the people that love them, there were several people who wanted Bill (Don Diamont) dead. Now, as news spreads about the attack on him, several suspects on the CBS soap will find themselves questioned about whether or not they're the one responsible for the assault.

Eric (John McCook) knows Quinn (Rena Sofer) was wound up and isn't entirely sure where his wife was the night of the shooting, after she stormed out. Now, he may decide to judge her reaction after going to tell her about what happened to Bill.

Photo: CBS

"Bill was shot last night," he says to her in a preview clip.

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also know that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was wound up too, because he had learned about Bill's proposal to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, he may implicate himself without realizing it because he will indicate that he will make sure Bill can never try and approach his daughter again.

"He doesn't get to obsess about her anymore," he says.

Another person who could implicate themselves could be Rick (Jacob Young), who was also ready to take action against Bill because of what he learned in regards to the man sleeping with Steffy, and because of what Bill had done to Maya (Karla Mosely) years before. However, he may quickly assure that he didn't try to shoot Bill, but still won't help his own case by announcing that he thinks it's better if Bill dies, because he feels the man doesn't deserve to live any longer.

"There's a special place in hell for Bill Spencer, and the sooner he gets there, the better," Rick says.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.